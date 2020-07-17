Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 10, 2020, through Thursday, July 16, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.10
Corbin David Lockman, of Bartlesville. Speeding. Reckless driving. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Transporting an open container of beer. Carrying firearms under the influence.
Torri Loren Langdon, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Failure to have flashing turn signal lamps. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Removing a license plate from a vehicle.
Steven Eddie Arnold, of Hominy. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery.
7.11
Joel Todd Hill, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Defective vehicle.
Waylon Joe Wall, of Barnsdall. Hold for Delaware County.
Kory Andrew Lewis, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery. Kidnapping. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Public intoxication.
7.12
Tifhanie Ann Cody, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
David Lloyd Briggs. Throwing litter from a vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Child endangerment.
7.13
Chrystal Jean Posey, of El Reno. Public intoxication.
Travis McBroom, of Sand Springs. Child neglect. Possession of paraphernalia.
Meagan Lynn Todd, of Tulsa. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jennifer Nicole Durham, of Tulsa. Assault and battery. Breaking and entering.
Stephanie Ann Cates, of Osage. Conspiracy. Burglary second degree. Unauthorized use of a credit or debit card.
Matthew Rector, of Pawhuska. Reckless driving. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Jerry Wayne Priest, of Tulsa. Indecent exposure. Public intoxication.
Dustin John Horn, of Osage. Burglary second degree.
7.14
Nelson Jay Carter, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
7.15
Daike Ray Crook Swearengin, of Claremore. DUI – driver under 21.
Bradley Andrew Teehee, of Claremore. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Henry Sullivan. Public intoxication.
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Avant. Obstructing an officer.
Mattilyn Nicole Potter, of Sperry. Possession of paraphernalia. Breaking and entering. Possession of paraphernalia. Petit larceny.
Nikki Andrew Holt, of Wynona. Burglary second degree.
Joseph Foster Landon, of Owasso. Public intoxication.
Vanessa Kaye Day, of Pawnee. False impersonation. Public intoxication.
7.16
Joseph Foster Landon, of Owasso. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer.
Alick Andrew Ham, of Hominy. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Transporting an open container of liquor. Speeding. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Christopher Pollard, of Collinsville. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Domestic assault and battery. Protective order violation.
Norman Dale Hopson, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.