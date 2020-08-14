Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 7, 2020, through Thursday, August 13, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.7
Curtis Allen Daggs, of Sand Springs. Child abuse by injury.
8.8
Lawrence Trent Lee, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Speeding.
Health P. Parker, of Sapulpa. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Improper passing – no passing zone.
8.9
Ben Douglas Cottingham, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Resisting an executive officer.
Bruce Edward Clardy, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Melissa Baker of Ponca City. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Improper tail lamps.
Demarco Robertson, of Tulsa. Assault and battery on a police officer. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer.
8.10
Devion Long, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Zachary Wayne Tanksley, of Adair. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Speeding. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Amber Dawn Skinner, of Ponca City. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
8.11
Keith Alan Greene, of Sand Springs. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking an entering.
Larnce Clarence Gilford, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia.
Kimberlea Anne Smith, of Taft. Burglary first degree.
Billy Charles Bedsworth, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property. Burglary second degree. Forgery II/Forgery III.
Gage Franklin Gray, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
8.12
Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Matthew Ryan McDaniel, of Fairfax. Possession of stolen property. Engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses. Burglary second degree. Grand larceny.
Jennifer Bryan-McLaughlin, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Burlin Shaw Looney, of Blackwell. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Public intoxication.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Reginald O. Mitchell. Protective order violation.
Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. Speeding. Driving without a license.
8.13
Jamalud-Din Ali II, of Broken Arrow. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Theodore Herrick, of Ponca City. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Kari Leigh Rockafellow aka Neal, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Assault and battery.
Cory James Hancock, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery.
Jeremy Joseph Ward, of Ponca City. Hold for Kay County.
Bobby Eugene Klutts, of Barnsdall. Resisting an executive officer. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Tampering with utilities. Assault and battery on a police officer.
Bobby Gene Bechtol, of Hominy. Discharging firearms in a public place. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jessie Dwayne Holt, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to keep right.