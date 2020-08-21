Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Saturday, August 15, 2020, through Thursday, August 20, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.15
Tommy Phillip Javellas. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
8.16
Mario Lucas Perea Chatkehoodle, of Tulsa. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance.
Christina Gayle Kuck, of Midwest City. Hold for Cleveland County.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Protective order violation.
Jose Alberto Pimentel, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. U turn on curve or crest of hill.
8.17
Raymond Clarence Singleton, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Acquiring proceeds from drug activities. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Defective vehicle.
8.18
Natalie Jo Tebrinke, of Stillwater. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security.
Mason Tyler Weems, of Tulsa. Hold for Osage Nation Police Department.
Kenneth Duncan, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license.
Paris Roy, of Ponca City. False personation. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Michele Nicole Ketchum-Owen, of Sand Springs. Child abuse by injury.
Paul Eugene Foster, of Tulsa. Uttering forged instruments. Possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Eugene Overton, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Brandon Jay Metcalf, of Wichita, KS. Conspiracy. Possession of stolen property. Burglary second degree.
Christy Jeanette Rice, of Bartlesville. Abuse, neglect or exploitation by a caretaker. Grand larceny from a house of vessel.
Ervin Melvin Walker, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
8.19
Nicholas Dale Samuel, of Tulsa. Osage Nation Tribal Charges.
Samantha Pearson, of Tulsa. Osage Nation Tribal charges.
Jimmy Lee Roth, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Reckless driving.
Laura Joan Jones, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jacki Nicole Thonrburg, of Pawhuska. Assisting escape from an officer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Child neglect. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Barry Franklin Molsbee, of Harrah. Domestic assault and battery.
8.20
Francis James Black, of El Reno. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Unsafe lane use. Obstructing an officer. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to stop at a stop sign.
Mary Jennifer Fourhorns of El Reno. Public intoxication. Transporting an open container of beer.
Roger Wayne Berry, of Oklahoma City. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license.
John Beaver IV, of Bartlesville. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Public intoxication.
Richard Alan Ratliff, of Bartlesville. Speeding. DUI: second felony offense. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Cody Lane Teel of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kidnapping. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Obstructing an officer. Possession of stolen property. Driving without a license.
Jackelyn Shelton, of Seminole. Forgery II/Forgery III. Possession of stolen property. False impersonation. Hold for Seminole County.