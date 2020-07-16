The Osage County Health Department will be providing back to school immunizations by appointment July 27th – July 31st.
Getting all of the recommended immunizations is one of the most important things a parent can do to protect their child’s health. Whether it’s a baby starting at a new day care facility, a toddler heading to preschool, a student going back to elementary, middle or high school, or a college freshman heading off to college – parents should check their child’s immunization record for immunizations that are required and recommended for entry.
When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk for disease and can spread disease to others in their classrooms and communities. This includes babies too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions.
Children attending school or day care facilities in Oklahoma must be up-to-date for their age with childhood immunizations. A schedule showing the required immunizations is available on the Oklahoma State Department of Health web site at: https://www.ok.gov/health/Prevention_and_Preparedness/Immunizations/Vaccines_for_School/index.html
To schedule an appointment for your child’s back-to-school immunizations, please call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740. If your child has received immunizations somewhere other than the County Health Department, please provide a copy of their immunization record prior to the day of the appointment. This will assist in reducing your wait time.
Anyone entering the Osage County Health Department will have their temperature checked at the door, screened for symptoms of illness, and asked to wear a mask. Anyone that has signs or symptoms of illness should not present to the clinic and contact their healthcare provider for care. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be in effect in the lobby area. If you or your child are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, please call to reschedule the appointment.