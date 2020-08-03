Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from July 27-31, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Tyler Ray Baker, of Tulsa. Burglary in the third degree.
Edward S. Downs, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Barrett Elder, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Christopher Dale Greene, of Skiatook. Forgery in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Doyle Clint Honeycutt, of Sand Springs. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving with a suspended license. Operating a motor vehicle without a license and endorsement. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Failure to pay tax due to state.
Michelle Nicole Ketchum-Owen, of Sand Springs. Child abuse.
Jack E. Roberts, of Hominy. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Zachary James Starks, of Skiatook. Forgery in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
John Soren Viug, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container or an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Mickell Dewayne Adams, of Tulsa. Assault and battery.
Robyn Gayle Brownfield, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Noah Robert Brumlow, of Owasso. Public intoxicating and disturbing the peace.
Brandi Ellen Burruss, of Dewey. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Hayden Campbell, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center.
James Auston Chenoweth, of Sand Springs. Public intoxicating and disturbing the peace.
Jason Benjamin Chenoweth, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Sean Duade Clary, of Sand Springs. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Driving without headlights. Failure to stop for yield sign.
Ben Douglas Cottingham, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Nathaniel Drew Covington, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to keep right. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Trevor Blaine Craft, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Alba Rose Diaz, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Stephanie Dawn Dickens, of Sapulpa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is cancelled. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Devin Shane Michael Dornan, of Muskogee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to register a vehicle within 30 days of purchase.
Melissa Edwards. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Alick Andrew Ham, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.
Norman Dale Hopson Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Doris Jean Howe, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Resisting an officer.
Matthew Tyler Jones, of Copan. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Leon Jones, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Kory Andrew Lewis, of Sperry. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency telephone call. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Stormy Dawn McCully, of Barlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving left of center.
Philip Brandon Morris Jr., of Enid. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Heather Lee Muniz, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driver’s license to be carried. Driving left of center.
Tiffany Dawn Porter, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning.
William Albert Porter, of Prue. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Transporting an opened container or an intoxicating beverage. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Mattilyn Potter, of Sperry. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning.
Kyleigh Jean Riebel, of Bartlesville. Driving under the influence of alcohol by a person under 21. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Shannon Lee Russell, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Amber Rose Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Trinity Marie Soutter, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Bailey Warren Sparkman, of Owasso. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Cruz Antonio Teel, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Michael Raymond Toon, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery.
Donnie G. Trammell, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Michael Brandon Wheat, of Elizabeth, AR. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Mickey Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Randell Cole Wiley, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
James Russell Young, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kandy Rene Adams vs. Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy
Brandi Branham vs. Amanda Stierwalt
Gary Higgins vs. Amanda Stierwalt
Ivy Higgins vs. Amanda Stierwalt
Stephanie McCloud vs. Stanley E. Posey III
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Citibank vs. Kelvin L. Starks – Foreclosure
Becky J. Clarke vs. Walmart Stores East – Negligence
James Walker vs. The City of Burbank
Gerald Wyers vs. Renada Anderson – Breach agreement/contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Citibank vs. Mary Ann Hudson – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. John Sanders – Indebtedness
Performance Drilling Solutions Inc. vs. Glenn Supply Company Inc. – Foreclosure
Valle Serrulara LLC vs. Dulce Bayron – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Lester Thompson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
CRJ Solutions Corporation vs. Sarah Rayl – Forcible entry and detainer
Jonathan Martin vs. OTC – Title
Tracy D. Moore vs. Nathan Fultz – Money judgment
Kirk Thompson vs. Ashlei Barron – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Jason Ray Cook vs. Geneva Ann Cook – Divorce
Rocky J. Eslinger vs. Carol Bernice Eslinger – Dissolution
Isaiah Roan Lasley vs. Victoria Shayna Lasley – Divorce
Cheyanne Leigh Malloy vs. Caulin Wade Orcutt – Divorce
Nicholas Clifford Warren vs. Kristyn Dawn Cos - Divorce