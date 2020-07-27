Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from July 20-24, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jacob Cole Alley, of Pawnee. DUI with a BAC of .08 or more – great bodily injury.
Tyler Ray Baker, of Tulsa. Attempted burglary in the third degree. Possession of burglary tools.
Richard Euguene Balke, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Bonnie Brook Catlett, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
Jared Theodore Davis, of Mannford. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Michael Bruce Dennis, of Hominy. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Failure to dim headlights.
Samuel Alen Dreadfulwater, of Tahlequah. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Marquay Deshon Goff, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Lehman Green, of Tulsa. Burglary in the third degree. Trespassing after being forbidden. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Jessy Green, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Christopher Reeve Harrison, of Tulsa. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to do so is suspended. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Anastasia Jewel Hildbrand, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
David Shane Hutchison, of Pawhuska. Falsely personating another to create liability.
Joshua Sean Leathers, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Phillip Andrew Madaffari, of Sperry. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Kenneth E. Ramage Jr., of Ponca City. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Ricky Todd Smith, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
James Flenon Turner, of Sand Springs. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Cody Andrew Vaught, of Ponca City. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Fonda Renee Anderson, of Avant. Malicious injury to property under $1,00.
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brookelyn Sue Boyd, of Sapulpa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Kelly Angel Brack, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Bonnie Brook Catlett, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Assault.
Michael Jones Cooper, of Collinsville. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Child neglect.
Steven Ray Green, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
Guy Elva Hayes, of Sand Springs. Assault and battery.
Teran Lee Inks, of Wynona. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Ernie Earl Jackson, of Barnsdall. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Unlawful collection/disposal of waste tires.
Ronald James Lamb Jr., of Fairfax. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Joseph Foster Landon, of Owasso. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Resisting an officer. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Joshua Sean Leathers, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving without a license.
Phillip Andrew Madaffari, of Sperry. Destroying evidence.
Keonte D. Morris, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to use a child restraint system.
Gerren Layne Moss, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Rocky Joseph Palladeno, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Shay Austin Pratt, of Kingfisher. Inattentive driving. Required position and method of turning.
Jimmy Don Ray, of Ralston. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Charles Leo Reese, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rosemary H. Rodriguez, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Alec Mitchell Spencer, of Sand Springs. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
David Mark Sutton, of Skiatook. Assault and battery.
Cody Andrew Vaught, of Ponca City. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Skyla M. Capps vs. Richard C. Keys
Delicia B. Elliott vs. Nicholas Jones
Helen J. Mills vs. Thomas R. Wolfe
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Michelle Campos vs. Slade Nordic – Negligence
Jessica Wade vs. D.A.H. Homes LLC – Breach of contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Sheena Brayfield – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Keely Davis – Indebtedness
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Randall Glen Dailey – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. Darryl Butler – Application for state tax enforcement
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Susan Dawson vs. Nancy Dawson – Money judgment
J.R. Gamble vs. Frank Vogler – Forcible entry and detainer
Kathryn Keene vs. Cheri Moen – Forcible entry and detainer
Justin Radford vs. Ivan P. McGill – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Michael L. Hearing vs. Karen S. Hearing – Divorce
Michael Chad Meyer vs. Cheryl Lynn Meyer – Divorce
Ashley Renae Scholey vs. Joseph Michael Scholey – Divorce
Theresa Teague vs. Freddie Michael Teague – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
John Jerald Hendrix and Jessica Kreps