Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 17, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Brandon Jerome Alexander, of Haskell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Kenneth Jay Blackburn, of Sand Springs. Child sexual abuse.

Brandon Levi Blom, of Skiatook. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction. Driving left of center. Defective vehicle.

David Lloyd Briggs, of Bartlesville. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Throwing litter from a vehicle.

Mark Lloyd Bush, of Hominy. Larceny of a motor vehicle.

Andrew John Cervantes, of Tulsa. Arson in the fourth degree. Burglary in the third degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication.

Vanessa Kaye Day, of Pawnee. Falsely impersonating another to create liability. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Kenneth Eugene Harp, of Fairfax. Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Possession of illegal game/sale of game. Making or giving false information to a hunter check state.

Christina Leann Hausner-Baker, of Sperry. Felony value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.

Charles David Jones Jr., of Skiatook. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Kenneth Neil McGuire, of Prue. Burglary in the second degree.

Eric Allan Mitts. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cody Andrew Vaught, of Ponca City. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction. Operating a vehicle without a state license plate.

Gregory Dale Waits Jr., of Stillwell. Burglary in the second degree. Failure to pay tax due to state. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Evelyn Ann Arnold, of Tulsa. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Leslie Marie Barnes, of Skiatook. Leaving the scene of an accident involving a damaged fixture.

Alexander CC Benitez. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Elizabeth June Brown, of Hominy. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Byron Cornelius Crenshaw, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Danielle Marie Hamm, of Wann. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Devion Ronte Long, of Tulsa. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.

Joseph Roger Lynn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

David Lynn McCreary. Failure to have proper and accessible flotation device for each person.

Clarissa Miquel Mimms, of Fairfax. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Jerome Monroe, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Judith Ann Robinson, of Pawhuska. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Randy Paul Shelby II. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Cassandra Lynn Underwood, of Skiatook. Protective order violation. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Latonya Lynne West, of Pawhuska. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Clay Stevenson Wilson, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.

Robin Young, of Sapulpa. Taking/receiving a stolen credit or debit card.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

David P. Androes vs. Debbie S. Sparks Martin

Shirley L. Hale vs. Charles D. Dipman

Natalie Dawn Lamb vs. William F. Vogel

Ashley Lewis vs. ennifer Noel Isabel Scavo

Kathy Marshall vs. John R. Bethel

Loretta Parks vs. Terry C. Parks

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Leia Anderson vs. Andrew Lathrop - Conversion

Colonial National Mortgage vs. Terry L. Larey – Foreclosure

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Joyce E. Testerman – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Lachelle A. Jacobs – Indebtedness

State of Oklahoma vs. $170 U.S. Currency – Forefeit property

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Darrell Guess vs. Erma D. Clovid – Breach of contract

Harris Sales Company vs. Hominy Pump Company – Money judgment

Keith Meeks vs. Niki Collins – Forcible entry and detainer

Dana Standridge vs. Macy Mashunkashey – Money judgment

Timberline Mobile Home Park vs. Allen Park – Forcible entry and detainer

Byron Tinsley vs. Nate Kendrick – Forcible entry and detainer

Johnny Webb vs. Brian Graham – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Christopher D. Cole and Daria N. Cole – Divorce

Ashlee Delancy vs. David Keith Delancy – Dissolution

Carl E. Thomas vs. Elizabeth A. Thomas – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Christian Cade Warford and Khailey Renae Sofian

