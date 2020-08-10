Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from August 3-7, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Tully Jay Clark, of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree.
Curtis Allen Daggs, of Sand Springs. Child abuse.
David Keith Delancy, of Bartlesville. Stalking in violation of court order.
Adriel Wayne Ferrill, of Ponca City. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Caleb Andrew Kastrup, of Tulsa. Uttering forged instrument.
Jackie Kennedy, of Fairfax. Burglary in the second degree.
William Robert Legrand Jr., of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Corbin David Lockman, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.
Charles Randall Romines, of Pawhuska. Attempted arson – first degree. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Attempted cruelty to animals. Threatening an act of violence.
Dominic Anyjuan Saunders, of Tulsa. Burglary in the third degree. Burglary in the second degree.
James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tanya Lea Tucker-Keele, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
Jeremy Joseph Ward. Possession of tools by a previous burglar. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
Wolfgang Troy Whitaker, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Robert Lee Wise, of Pawhuska. Larceny from a house.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Blake T. Bales, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Robert Cadle, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leona Mae Cady. Driving without a license.
Helen Nichole Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.
Loy Dillinger, of Sand Springs. Calling 911 with a false alarm Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Tifhanie Ann Edison, of Oklahoma City. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Sean Luis Bustos Gray. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Improper stoping.
Gary Lee Guffey Jr., of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
Leroy Trudell Hooks, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Taylor Leeann Lowrey Horn, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Melvin Dewayne Horton, of Prue. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Doris Jean Howe, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Failure to keep right.
Jared Ray Johnson, of Waukomis. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Zachary Dana Johnson, of Fairfax. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to keep right.
Antwan K. Lindsey, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Skyler Loftus, of Enid. Resisting an officer.
Julia Katherine Armeda Maker, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jodie Lynn Oubre. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of alcohol.
Angela Dawn Peugh, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jacob Redeagle, of Tulsa. Petit larceny.
Angel Jovanny Resendiz, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Reginald Reyes, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Landon Billlie Robbins, of Barnsdall. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jeffrey Layne Swain, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Donnie G. Trammel, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Elliott Eugene Zachery, of Tulsa. Protective order violation.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Mary Birkes vs. Richard J. Daughtery
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Ally Bank vs. Jeffrey Lyn Flowerette – Replevin
Bank Ozk vs. Robert Walls – Indebtedness
First National Bank of Oklahoma vs. Peggy N. Crispin – Foreclosure
Alan J. Ringle vs. American Electric Power, A foreign corp. – Inverse condemnation
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Stephen Ghram – Suit on account
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Georgia Muehlberg – Suit on account
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tamme M. Saffa – Indebtedness
Howard Meek vs. Jaime Joe Wall – Trespass
Portfolio Acquitions LLC vs. Mykhelah Umholtz – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Sally Ingram vs. Charles D. Chaney - Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Matthew Bales – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Lewis Billy – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Mathew Carpenter – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Travis Goodreau – Money judgment
Kathy Reed vs. Brandon Alexander - Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Ronnie Gilley – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. David Owens - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Phillip Stevens - Money judgment
Manuel Watts vs. Skiatook Remodeling & Drywall LLC - Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
A.R.W. vs. A.M.W. – Divorce
Jessica Graham vs. Dewayne Graham – Divorce
Joshua Wade Smith vs. Cameron Anthony Lincoln-Smith – Dissolution
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Tyler L. Casson and Tara L. Grigsby
Jackson Marvin Hough II and Lindy Michelle Wilson
Joe Tom Lucas and Melissa Susann Rogers
Kenneth Morris McLaughlin and Marlie Kate Adams
William Tyson Ray and Elaine Rose Gross