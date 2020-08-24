Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from August 117-21, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Roger Wayne Berry, of Oklahoma City. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay taxes due to state.
Kenneth Otutu Duncan Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Jennifer Anne Nelson, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Raymond Clarence Singleton, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Acquiring proceeds from drug activity. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Ervin Melvin Walker Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Joshua Steven Arnold, of Cleveland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to dim head lights.
Jamie Ray Austin, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Duane A. Barnes, of Jenks. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Driving left of center. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.
Francis James Black, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Obstructing an officer. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Failure to keep right.
Chad A. Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Easker James Brooks, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Reckless driving.
Mario Lucas Perea Chatkehoodle, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Defective vehicle.
Isaac Michael Costello, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kamber Horton, of Prue. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Cutter Elizabeth Mason, of Jennings. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Wesley Lance Matthews, of Ponca City. Protective order violation.
Patricia Ann Mays, of Bartlesville. Protective order violation.
Kathryn Marie Minton, of Sperry. Tampering with utilities.
Robert Ray Minton, of Sperry. Tampering with utilities.
Dorothy Dee Mitts, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated.
Barry Franklin Molsbee, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Edwin T. Normore, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Jessica Tara Storm Porter, of Ponca City. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Lee Roth, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving left of center.
Stephen Wade Scribner, of Drumright. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Mason Allen Shumard, of Tulsa. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Yukon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of a non-intoxicating beverage. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Samantha Lee Tapp, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Teele Nathaniel Thyssen, of Collinsville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Speeding – posted zone.
Luke Eugene Vincent, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.
David John Wenger, of Tulsa. Driving without a driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Speeding – posted zone.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jacob Garrett vs. Joshua Chambers
Stacy E. Reed vs. Lane McEntire
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Justin Darb Brashear – Replevin
21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Jerry D. Conley – Foreclosure
Cheryl Brothers vs. City of Pawhuska – Negligence
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Frank Vandaveer – Indebtedness
Brandon Harris vs. Michael Rice – Personal injury
Oklahoma Rural Rehabilitation Corporation vs. Mose Henry Tallchief – Foreclosure
Sandra Sue Pope vs. Anthony Randolph – Damages
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Bobby J. Welch – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Milinda Higgins – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Virginia Elmore – Breach agreement/contract
Citibank vs. Zane E. McDaniel – Breach agreement/contract
Citibank vs. Patti J. Wynashe – Breach agreement/contract
Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Angela King – Indebtedness
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Bobby Cabe Jr. – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brenda Igo – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brett Winterstine – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Natalie Dayl Lyons – Indebtedness
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Starlene Thomas – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. $610 US currency – Forfeit property
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Tamra Miller – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
CVS Family Foods DBA vs. Joyce Mundy – Money judgment
Steven Raper vs. Richard Raper – Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Travis Horn – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Tonya Patrick vs. Russell Don Patrick – Dissolution
Jerri Lynne Venable vs. Terry Ray Venable – Divorce