Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from August 10-14, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jamalud-Din Ali, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Donna Hardy McGonigal, of Tulsa. Stalking in violation of a court order.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Jennifer Renee Baird, of Pawhuska. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Francis James Black, of El Reno. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Michael Shane Brinkley, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Kenneth Eugene Burns, of Tulsa. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Christopher Lee Conner, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Devin Doty, of Sand Springs. Harassment by use of an electronic device.
Keenan Fourhorns, of El Reno. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Matthew Shane Gillman, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
Gage Franklin Gray, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Timothy Charles Hagan, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Operating a vehicle with the license page covered.
Joel Todd Hill, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Operating a motor vehicle without stop/turn lamps.
Jessica Rose Jake, of Hominy. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Don Leo Lamb, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Albert Littlevoice, of Ponca City. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Obstructing an officer. Failure to signal on turning.
Laban Marchmont Miles III, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Reginald O’Brien Mitchell. Protective order violation.
Franklin Edward Murray, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to signal on turning.
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Matthew Victor Noe, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Defective vehicle.
Brian Christopher Pollard, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Protective order violation. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Crystal Jean Posey, of El Reno. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Matthew Elway Rector, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Demarco Kewan Robertson, of Tulsa. Assault on a police officer. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Daike Ray Cook Swearengin, of Claremore. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. Speeding – posted zone.
Bradley Andrew Teehee, of Claremore. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brian Daniel Tisdale, of Avant. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jaime Don Wikel, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Brittany R. Campbell vs. Justin Jay Young
Jessica R. Johnson vs. Galen Nyle Lester
Adam J. Kinder vs. Melissa D. Bridges
Galen N. Lester vs. Damien Turner
Damien A. Turner vs. Galen Nyle Lester
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Kathey L. Key vs. Michelle Hodson – Foreclosure
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Zane E. Shores – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
1st Bank in Hominy vs. Jeffrey W. Willcox - Indebtedness
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tiara Ford – Breach agreement/contract
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Venticee Mayo – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Irene Cody – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sharon C. Heatley – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Vickie Love – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charity Ann Reece – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lean Ann Williamson – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Melissa Holder – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Pamela J. Bradt – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Leslie Hayes vs. Janeece Hensley – Forcible entry and detainer
Parkview Manor Apartments vs. Oshie Lane – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Michael Butler vs. Teresa Butler – Divorce
Michael Joe Carter vs. Treca Kay Carter – Divorce
Jimmie Dean Ratliff II vs. Lacy Dawn Mahan-Ratliff – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Ronald Eugene Baker and Coreen Ann ClappDarin Keith Harrington and Michelle Nicole Maloy
Joshua Alexi Pepper and Jasmine Daen Burk
Michael Lee Trammel and Alisha Lanet Dickey