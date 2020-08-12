The Pioneer Day Parade will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Chamber Board member Geoff McGoffin said, “We are monitoring the situation and are moving forward with Pioneer Day knowing that it could change.”
The Veteran’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. The parade is held by the American Legion and VFW.
City Council approved rezoning of several lots that are the current location of Community Lighthouse Church from residential single family to commercial general. The rezoning was requested by Pastor Bill Taylor in order to sell the property to business investors. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase property and build a new church.
City Council granted City Manager Dan Yancey authority to negotiate and prepare a real estate agreement with TJCC LLC for a housing development at Oak Street and Lenapah. The area was formerly Tiger Park. The city hopes to come to an agreement with TJCC LLC for a 33-35 single family home housing development.
The contract was renewed with Coxcom to operate and maintain a cable system within the city of Skiatook. Cox Cable current serves business customers along Rogers Blvd. Mayor Herb Forbes said he would like to see the company expand their offerings to residential customers as well. The contract was renewed for a five year period.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Skiatook and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #166 was adopted for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The agreement includes a step raise of about 2.75% for Skiatook police.
In addition, the police department received approval to purchase two new Chevrolet Tahoe’s at the state bid price of $33,601 each continuing the program for public safety to modernize the vehicle fleet. This purchase was part of the police department budget for the fiscal year. Each year for the past seven years, two new vehicles have been purchased for the police department and over the next three years, the remainder of the fleet will be replaced.