Hangar rent forgiven during runway reconstruction
City Council approved the forgiveness of runway rent for hangars at the Skiatook Municipal Airport. The project is expected to start in October or November and will take five to seven months to complete.
The project involves a total reconstruction of the runway and is full financed with a grant from the FAA. During the construction a sewer line will also be replaced at the terminal and city owned hangars will be painted.
Discussion on COVID-19
The council held a discussion on COVID-19 to determine if the council had any input on how the city should be handling the rise in cases in Oklahoma. Councilor Joyce Jech suggested that the council watch and see what happens and vote on anything as needed. No other councilors provided input during the discussion.
Pioneer Day moved to September 24-26
The Pioneer Day Festival has been moved to September 24th through 26th to accommodate for availability of a carnival.
City Projects
The tree trimming project will continue with the east side of the city from the walking trail to Highway 75. Trey Harper stated that the tree trimming project has made a huge difference in the city's ability to keep the electric on during storms.
The City of Skiatook is taking steps to purchase property located at Highways 75 and 20, the location of the old gas station, for $585,000. The city would like to purchase the 11 acre property for future economic development and to possibly place utilities.
The city will start work on renovation of the old gym including finishing the roof, building a wall on the south side of the gym to block off an unused portion of the building, creating an exit with exit sign for fire safety and painting the outside. $75,000 was budgeted this year for those projects.
The city approved the purchase of materials and supplies for the electric department in the amount of $127,760.20. The amount represents approximately a six month supply of materials regularly needed as well as materials for two scheduled projects. Trey Harper proposed the larger than usual purchase because material are harder to find due to COVID-19. All of the materials and supplies are things the electrical department would purchase normally and the purchase is already included in the budget.
The city also approved the purchase of several radios and batteries for the Fire Department. The purchase provides back-up batteries and/or replacements for radios the fire department uses on a daily basis as well as radios for use in the newer vehicles and by the volunteers. The purchase was budgeted for this year.
Contest Period for the Fire District Filing Closed Friday, July 10, 2020
The Osage County Election Board closed the contest for filing for the Fire Districts for Osage County on Friday, July 10, 2020.
The following candidates filed in their respective seats:
Black Dog Fire District
Seat #1 – 5 yr term
Country Corner Fire District
Seat #2 – 4 yr unexpired term
Seat #3 - 5 yr term
Green Country Fire District
Seat #1 – 5 yr. term - Skeeter Chilton
Seat #2 – 1 yr term – David Ensminger
Seat #3 – 2 yr term – Ron Wolfe
Seat #4 – 3 yr term – John Sanders
Seat #5 – 4 yr term – Carl Black
Morgan’s Corner Fire District
Seat #1 – 5 yr term – Gary C. Richmond
Seat #4 – 3 yr unexpired term