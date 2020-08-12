A yellow-billed cuckoo. Yep, that's it's real name. A cuckoo! If you look closely you can see the yellow at the base of the bill. They are slender, long-tailed birds with a white belly and white spots on the underside of the tail. We have them all around Skiatook in the summertime.
They are nothing like the European cuckoo that we see in cuckoo clocks brought over from Europe but are our own American version. The European cuckoo lays its eggs in other birds' nests and doesn't have to raise the young, just like our cowbird. Both are examples of what is called brood or nest parasitism. Our cuckoo is a responsible parent and raises its own young.
It loves to eat caterpillars and whenever the trees are full of tent caterpillars or webworms, cuckoos are there to gobble them up. They can eat as many as a hundred at a meal. The cuckoo in the photo was eating webworms. In fact, the dark spot on its lower belly was a webworm that tried to hide in the feathers. Didn't work, though, the cuckoo got it.
Cuckoos are shy birds and are more often heard than seen. A common name for them is "rain crow" because they often call on hot days, before a rainstorm. The call is a distinctive series of "ka-ka-ka-ka-ka-kwo–kwo–kwolp—kwolp—kwolp—kwolp" syllables that get slower toward the end (from The Cornell Lab of Ornithology website).
Our daughter's wedding was held in a little grove of trees by the pond. Our son, a jazz musician, performed the music on his acoustic guitar. His music was accompanied by cuckoo calls. Everyone thought it was planned. Nope, just coincidence, but nice.
The cuckoo's habitat is open woodlands, so try to listen for them the next time you go for a walk in the woods.