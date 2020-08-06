Summertime is outdoor time. It's also tick time. Four kinds of ticks can be found in the Skiatook area: American dog tick, lone star tick, blacklegged tick (also called deer tick) and brown dog tick. The two we see most often at our place in the country are the American dog tick and lone star tick.
The American dog tick is the vector for Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) and tularemia, also called rabbit fever. RMSF is the most common tick-born disease in Oklahoma and Oklahoma usually ranks in the top 3 states in the U.S. for the number of cases.
The lone star tick transmits ehrlichiosis, southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI) and tularemia. It can also cause an allergy to red meat, which is known as alpha-gal syndrome. RMSF and ehrlichiosis are both treated with doxycycline, tularemia is treated with streptomycin or doxycycline.
A condition known as tick paralysis can be caused by the bite of a female American dog tick. A toxin in the saliva of the tick produces it. In general, the tick must be attached for several days for symptoms to occur, which include muscle weakness, then paralysis beginning in the arms and legs and progressing inward toward the body.
The ticks are often found attached in the hair, especially of children, where they go unnoticed. Treatment is removal of the tick. Full recovery occurs within a few days.
On a personal note, I've had RMSF four times in the past 20 years. The last time was mid-March of this year. Infections were acquired on our Skiatook property and each time doxycycline was effective treatment. I told daughter Sarah, a nurse practitioner in the Atlanta area, that doxy was my new best friend. She said I must be a tick magnet. That may be true, but for whatever reason, our place seems to be a magnet for infection.
About 1% of ticks are said to be infected. Last year I had two tick bites and one was infected. This year, one bite and it was infected. I've had 3 bites since, so that would make it 25 percent. Still, I think the stats may be off.