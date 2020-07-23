Have you ever seen a spiny spider? 

I hadn't until last week when I saw one in my wife's garden.  It was a female spined micrathena. 

The spiny black and white body is said to resemble a burr.  It belongs to a small group of orb weavers that have spiny abdomens.  The spines are hard, which makes the spider less appealing to predators. 

I know they're hard because I had to hold her to measure how long she was.  She was very active and wouldn't stay still.  She was small, only 10mm long. 

The spiders are active during the day and are rarely seen at night.  The venom is not medically significant, so the spider is harmless to humans. 

Spined micrathena can be found from summer through fall.

