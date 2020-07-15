The Northern Bobwhite, or Bobwhite Quail, is a popular game bird in Oklahoma. It can be found year-round in the Skiatook area.
The easily recognized "bob-white" call is usually given in the spring and early summer by unmated males.
One summer we had an unmated male following a mated pair around the property. We called him "Lonesome George" because the mated male kept chasing him off. One day, George was resting in the shade of a fence post in the back yard when a Cooper's hawk landed on the post, dropped onto George, and took off with him. Poor George.
During another summer, a bobwhite male came into the front yard and followed my wife around while she worked in her flowerbeds. A biologist friend suggested that maybe she was wearing clothing similar to the colors of a female quail. Possibly. Her work clothes were tannish beige. Who knows? Anyway, the bobwhite stayed nearby whenever she was outside.
Male and female bobwhites look alike except for the coloring of their heads. The male has a white eyebrow stripe and white chin. The female's eyebrow stripe and chin are buffy yellow. Such beautiful birds.