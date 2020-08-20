During the hot summer months, honeybees gather water to use in their hives to keep them at a comfortable temperature.
Even though we provide water at the beeyards, our birdbaths will have dozens of honeybees on them. They are collecting water to take back to the hives to cool them. They do this through evaporative cooling.
It's like when you are out on a hot summer day and are perspiring and the breeze evaporates the moisture and cools you. Bees are using water in the same way in the hive. Hundreds of bees will fan the water they have spread on the comb and in doing so cool the hive. It's the same process that's used to cool many houses in the dry Southwest.
Bees keep the temperature inside the hive around 95 degrees year-round, regardless of how cold it gets in winter or hot in the summer. They are pretty neat insects. You have to admire their ingenuity and industry.
Unfortunately, backyard swimming pools also attract honeybees. But people really don't need to worry about them because the only place bees are defensive is at the hive. If a person is stung, it's likely they accidentally stepped on one.