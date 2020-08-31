Memorial tournament to benefit scholarship fund

The annual Brian Moss Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Cedar Crest Golf Course, 110 W. 136th St. N., Skiatook.
Moss was a Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Navy. He was from Sperry and was killed at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Proceeds from this annual tournament will benefit The Brian Moss Patriot Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The team will be a 4-person scramble and the cost is $50 per player, which includes golf carts as available.
“The Moss family, along with Sperry Exchange Bank and Cedar Crest Golf Course are asking for your support in making our annual tournament a success,” a family member stated. “We humbly invite you and your friends to come and play in the tournament, or please make a donation for prizes to be given away. Any support will be greatly appreciated.”
More information: Scot Smith at (918) 288-6343