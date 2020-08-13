Deputy Chief Haley

Chief Billy Wakefield (left) pins stripes on Deputy Chief Steve Haley during City Council August 11. LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Steve Haley is Skiatook’s new Deputy Police Chief.

Deputy Chief Haley began his law enforcement career in Skiatook in 1996 as a patrol officer. He has continued to serve the Skiatook community for the last 23 years.

Haley was a K-9 officer with Officer Chico for five years and was a school resource officer for three years before becoming a patrol sergeant. He received the Buckle Down Award for DUI enforcement three years in a row and has also received the Lifesaving Award.

“What I love most about my career now is mentoring and teaching new officers, “ Haley said. “It is an honor to help this department.”

Deputy Chief Haley said he learned a lot as a school resource officer and isenjoying passing on his knowledge.

“The Skiatook Police Department is one of the finest in the nation, but there is always room for improvement. Captain Wakefield and I hope to continue to improve and modernize the department,” Haley said.

“I applied for the police department 23 years ago and just planned on getting my certificate and moving on to a bigger department,” Haley said. “But I fell in love with the city and I just can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Deputy Chief Haley would like to thank Chief Wakefield for being his mentor, his wife Mandy who has always stood by him, the police department personnel, Dan Yancey, who was his second police chief, Joyce Jech from whom he learned a lot about supervision, and he would like to  thank the citizens of Skiatook for their support of the police department.

