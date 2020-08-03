Educators know the value of a strong relationship with the families of their students. Back-To-School Night is the opportunity to meet parents/guardians and begin building those relationships. We want to ensure families have the opportunity to meet their child’s teacher prior to school starting. The safety of our staff, students, and families is our top priority; therefore, during this difficult time, Sperry Elementary School will conduct a drive through Back-To-School Night.
This will be a “drive-through” event in which families remain in their cars as teachers distribute welcome packets and/or important resources. Parents will have the opportunity to bring their child’s school supplies in a closed bag with their child’s name and the teacher’s name clearly labeled.
First grade students will meet their teachers from 8:00 AM. – 9:00 AM, or from 5:00 PM. – 6:30 PM. on Monday, August 10th in the elementary parking lot. Signs in the parking lot will direct families to the appropriate line.
Second and Third grade students will meet their teachers in the elementary parking lot from 8:00 AM. – 9:00 AM, or from 5:00 PM. – 6:30 PM. On Tuesday, August 11th. Signs in the parking lot will direct families to the appropriate line.
Fourth and fifth grade students will meet their teachers in the intermediate elementary parking lot from 8:00 AM. – 9:00 AM, or from 5:00 PM. – 6:30 PM. On Tuesday, August 11th.
Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten teachers will contact families to set up individual appointments.
Because middle school and high school students do not yet have information about what supplies they will need for their classes, these sites will not have a Back to School Night activity this year. Instead, information about school supplies for each class will be provided to students during the first few days of class.