This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Skiatook and Sperry.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 195 as of July 31, up from 177 a week ago. 165 have recovered. Testing results are now taking five to seven days as there is a very short supply of rapid tests available.
Sperry has 62 cases, up from 53 last week with 50 recovered and one death.
Osage County has 397 confirmed cases, up from 351 last week, 11 deaths and 338 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 10,135, up from 8,710 last week, 9106 deaths and 8,620 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 42,255 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 36,487. There have been 600 deaths and 235,001 recovered. Oklahoma continues to see a rise in over 2% in day over day cases. There are currently 561 people hospitalized.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma now have at least one confirmed case.
The United States has 4,833,582 cases with 160,104 deaths.
The County Health Department is asking that everyone continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Maintain social distancing by avoiding close contact with others (about 6 feet);
- Wear a cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth when in public settings;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol;
If you are sick, take the following steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care;
- If seeking medical attention, call ahead;
- Avoid public transportation or ride-sharing;
- Separate yourself from other people and pets within your home;
Anyone experiencing symptoms or that may have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is asked to contact their healthcare provider or the County Health Department for testing. Residents are encouraged to follow the County Health Department Facebook page for up-to-date information on testing opportunities. Individuals testing positive or identified as a “close contact” during the contact tracing investigation will be contacted with further care instructions.