8.1
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.
...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND EAST-CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA... OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA, ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE. POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
THE REAL CLEAN 918-982-8421 Full service. 1 time, wkly, bi-wkly, monthly. Free est. Ins. Following CDC Protocols
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807.