8.12
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
8.13
First Day of School
8.15
VFW Country Breakfast
The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N.. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.
8.17
Softball: Sperry vs. Kansas at 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Sperry vs. Tulsa Webster at 5 p.m.
8.18
Softball: Skiatook vs. Clareomore-Sequoyah at 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Skiatook at Catoosa at 4:30 p.m.