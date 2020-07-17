There have been a lot of questions regarding the legality and constitutionality of requiring face masks to be worn in public. With more cities, states and businesses requiring the wearing of face masks, we looked into whether the wearing of face masks could be required.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that studies have shown that many people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the virus to other people. Because it takes four to fourteen days for someone to show symptoms, they also may infect others without knowing it. This means that the virus can be shared between people who are close to each other. For example, people who are speaking, coughing, or sneezing may spread the virus even if they do not have symptoms. Therefore, the CDC recommends that people over age two wear a face mask in public where it can be hard to stay six feet apart from others.
Is it a violation of your constitutional rights for the government to order you to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Supreme Court of the United States says no.
Medical experts have said, “Apart from avoiding crowded indoor spaces, the most effective thing people can do is wear masks.”
In a case heard in 1905, Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court ruled in the midst of a small-pox outbreak, local authorities could mandate vaccination on penalty of a fine for refusal: “Upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”
A number of courts, including the Supreme Court, have upheld the decision in Jacobson vs. Massachusetts in recent years and it remains the defining decision on public health authority in a public emergency.
Can businesses refuse service to a customer now wearing a mask?
Private companies have the right to turn customers away, and patrons have the right to choose which establishments they’ll give their business. Requiring a mask to enter the business is similar to the "no shirt, no shoes, no service" rules that many businesses have.
Is it a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act to require face masks?
The ADA states on their website, "The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations. The public can visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY) for more information."
The ADA South further clarifies the policies and states:
If a person with a disability is not able to wear a face mask, state and local government agencies and private businesses must consider reasonable modifications to a face mask policy so that the person with the disability can participate in, or benefit from, the programs offered or goods and services that are provided. A reasonable modification means changing policies, practices, and procedures, if needed, to provide goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations to an individual with a disability.[10] The requirement to modify a policy, practice, or procedure does not include individuals without disabilities, as they are not protected under the ADA.
Examples of reasonable modifications to a face mask policy
• Allow a person to wear a scarf, loose face covering, or full face shield instead of a face mask;
• Allow customers to order online with curbside pick-up or no contact delivery in a timely manner;
• Allow customers to order by phone with curb-side pick-up or no contact delivery in a timely manner;
• Allow a person to wait in a car for an appointment and enter the building when called or texted; or
• Offer appointments by telephone or video calls.
If you are unsure whether your disability would allow for modification, you can contact the ADA for more information.
It is not a violation of any law to require the wearing of face masks by a government or a business. It is not a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. You can be required to wear a face mask in public.