Joey Breckon and Mason Strachan both received the rank of Eagle Scout this summer. Both completed their Eagle Scout project at the Old Skiatook Cemetery.
Brecken received his Eagle Scout on May 20, 2020. He researched and created a metal map of the graves and constructed a display board to mount the map at the cemetery.
Strachan received his Eagle Scout on June 30, 2020. He constructed a pergola at the entrance to the cemetery.
Brecken expanded on his completion of his years long journey to become an Eagle Scout.
What was your project?
Brecken: My project was to create an updated map of the Skiatook Cemetery. It sounds easy enough, but this had a lot of parts to it. I had to figure out all the people buried at the cemetery without marked headstones to the best of my ability. A whole decade’s worth of information was burned in a fire. Then, I had to plot every marked and unmarked grave on a map, as well as getting the map printed on metal plates. I built a display board for it so visitors to the cemetery can view the map and find who they are looking for.
Why did you choose this project?
Brecken: I choose this project because one of my Scoutmasters suggested that I do something to better the cemetery. The city had done barely anything for the cemetery. They only started maintaining the lawn for the past year or so, and it was a somber sight with all the rusted crosses.
How long did it take to complete the project?
Brecken: In total, it took just over 200 working hours combined from start to finish, from all the people who helped me complete it. I worked about half the hours myself.
What did you learn from completing this project?
Brecken: I learned that there’s a lot of paperwork that is very repetitive in life. I was also reminded of how troublesome it is to lead a group of preteens and teenagers sometimes, especially when it comes to getting them together at one place.
What has kept you in scouts over the years?
Brecken: For me, scouting has always been about growing up, as weird as it sounds. Going out into nature and running in the woods with other kids your own age gives you experiences that nothing else really can. Being a scout teaches you how to be an adult that actually does something with their life. You learn how to cook, clean, survive, persevere, contribute, and take responsibility for something. Of course, there are tons of other skills and lessons you learn, but those were the first I could think of. Going camping is an awesome way to spend a weekend and get away from everything that modern life brings.
Getting my Eagle Scout rank was very important to me, as well as the journey it took me to get there. There’s real value in scouting that you won’t find anywhere else.
I gained friendships that I wouldn’t have otherwise with kids older and younger than me. I met people who helped me toughen up and take the hits the world throws at you. I learned to appreciate all the little details it takes to make a large project really work.
Both Eagle Scouts were honored on August 11, 2020 by the city council for their work. Councilor Geoff McGoffin said, “You won’t meet two better young men.”