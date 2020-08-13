The 2nd annual Bikers and Backpacks for Teachers will meet at Sperry Christian Church with kickstands up at 9 a.m. The run will end at Riveted Church in Skiatook. All donations will support Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry schools.

Joe Coleman, who helped organize the event, said, "This is a big deal to us. We want to help out those who are less fortunate. Let's come together to help our teachers, kids and communities."

All donation items must be new and in original package. Fill a backpack full of school supplies, sanitizers, cleaning products for our kids and teachers. 

Donations can be made at Sperry Christian Church, 208 E. Main, Sperry, Riveted Church, 14765 N. 52nd W. Ave #6008, Skiatook, or Lakeview Learning Academy, 14816 OK-20, Skiatook.

School supply lists:

Skiatook Pre-k

Skiatook kindergarten

Skiatook Transitional 1st

Skiatook Transitional 2nd

Skiatook 2nd grade

Skiatook 3rd grade

Skiatook 4th grade

Skiatook 5th grade

Newman Middle School

Sperry pre-k

Sperry kindergarten

Sperry 1st grade

Sperry 2nd grade

Sperry 3rd grade

Sperry 4th grade

Sperry 5th grade

