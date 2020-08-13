What is an absentee ballot?
An absentee ballot is a ballot used to cast a vote by a person who cannot physically be present at their designated voting center on Election Day. The ballot is then submitted by mail. Currently all states have some version of absentee voting.
To receive an absentee ballot, you must be a registered voter and request an absentee ballot through the state government, who will determine is the request is accepted or rejected. Once approved, the voter completes and signs the absentee ballot and returns it by mail. Voting officials can reject absentee ballots if they are not filled out correctly and voters will face steep penalties for falsifying information.
Common reasons people apply for absentee ballots are being outside the country, being in prison but still able to vote, having religious beliefs that prevent then for going to a voting center, working on being on jury duty during polling hours, or serving as an election worker or poll watcher.
Law requires that ballots be sent to military and overseas voters for federal elections by all states.
Oklahoma also allows a no-excuse absentee ballot. In this case, the registered voter does not need to give an excuse why they cannot be at their polling location on Election Day. Some of the 29 states and Washington D.C. that allow this type of voting may simply call it an absentee ballot while others call this a mail-in ballot.
What is a mail-in ballot?
Five states already conducts elections in a process called all-mail voting. Registered voters in Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington automatically receive a mail ballot before Election Day and the ballot is then mailed back or deposited a voting location on Election Day.
So what’s the difference?
All absentee ballots are sent through the mail, but not all ballots sent through the mail are absentee ballots. The term absentee ballot is used to refer to a ballot from a voter that cannot physically make it to their voting location on Election Day.
A mail-in ballot is used to refer to all ballots sent through the mail, including all-mail voting states and some forms of absentee voting.
Essentially, the process is the same, mail-in ballots just extend voting by mail to all registered voters, not just those who apply.
Doesn’t mail-in voting create a lot of fraud?
No. According to data provided by the Heritage Foundation, over the last 20 years over 250,000,000 votes have been cast by mail. Of those votes, there have only been 1,290 cases of voter fraud. Of those, 1,113 cases led to conviction of the fraudulent voter and 48 were given civil penalties.
In Oklahoma there have been five cases total of fraudulent voting since 1979. Three of those cases were for ineligible voting and two were for fraudulent use of an absentee ballot.
A study by Stanford University found that mail-in voting does not favor the voting turnout for either major political party. The study also found that mail-in voting increased voter turnout by around 2%.
For more information on how and when you can vote, and how the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted how you can vote this year, consult the Oklahoma State Election Board, or use resources like vote.org.
If you have questions you would like the Skiatook Journal to look into and answer, e-mail the Editor, Lindsey Chastain at lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com.