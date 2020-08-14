The second annual Bikers & Backpacks for Teachers Run is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 22. Kickstands go up at 9 a.m.
Donations support Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry schools. The ride is being held to support teachers and kids in those communities. All items must be new and in original packaging. Information on a Facebook event page said to fill a backpack full of school supplies, sanitizers and cleaning products for kids and teachers.
Participants should meet at Sperry Christian Church, 208 E. Main St. The ride ends at Riveted Church at 14765 N. 52nd West Ave. in Skiatook.
For more information, go to the 2nd Annual Bikers & Backpacks Facebook event page.