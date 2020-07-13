Zackery Park is well on its way to be completed.
The park, named after Bessie Crawford Zackery, is located in the Riverwest Shopping District, and should be completed by Thursday, Aug. 13, Zackery’s birthday.
Zackery was a teacher at Sand Springs for around 40 years, and she taught thousands of third graders that came through the school system. She died in 2008 at the age of 95 but was instrumental in guiding the young lives of Sandites, and that earned her a spot in the Sand Springs Education Foundation Hall of Fame in 2000.
Zackery was the first African American teacher in the Sand Springs school system and she taught art and elementary education for 28 years at Booker T. Washington School, Sand Springs’ predominately black school. When the school closed in 1966 during desegregation, the Zackery was transferred to Limestone Elementary School where she taught from 1967 until she retired in 1979. In a time of racial unrest in the nation, Zackery treated all students equally, regardless of color and it earned her a special place in the hearts of her students and their parents. Zackery became a staple at Limestone, and she helped ease the racial tensions that flooded the country at that time.
The school teacher wasn’t born in Oklahoma, but she called Sand Springs home after her family moved from Carthage, Texas. She attended Booker T. Washington School and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1934.
She enrolled in Langston University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1939. She spent several summers taking graduate courses at Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley, Colo., Oklahoma State University, and the University of Tulsa, where she earned a master’s degree in teaching arts in 1959.
At this point, it will be the arbor with the sitting wall, decorative street lamps, sidewalks, informational plaques with pictures and a brief historical reference to the Zackery family and the historic African American neighborhood.