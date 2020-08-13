“Bessie’s legacy, like a diamond, is multifaceted. She was a woman of color whose wit and humor melted difficult barriers. The kind of teacher to whom parents bought gifts as often as their children (did),” said Sand Springs Parks Director, Jeff Edwards.
Zachery Park was officially dedicated by the City of Sand Springs Thursday, Aug. 13, honoring Bessie Crawford Zackery, Sand Springs’ first-ever African American teacher.
Located in RiverWest, Zackery Park sits where the predominately black part of Sand Springs used to reside. Booker T. Washington School was also located in the same area, the school where Zackery got her start as a teacher in Sand Springs.
Founded in 1912, Booker T. Washington stood for 54 years but was closed in 1966 during desegregation. It served the black community well, offering a quality education for students, kindergarten through 12th grade.
Zackery was the first African American teacher in the Sand Springs school system, teaching art and elementary education for 28 years at Booker T. Washington. Zackery was then transferred to Limestone Elementary School where she taught from 1967 until she retired in 1979.
She died in 2008 at the age of 95 but lived a life full of teaching, mentoring, family, gardening, fishing, cooking, music, and art.
Zackery was named Hometown Hero in 1996, and she was inducted into the Sand Springs Education Foundation Hall of Fame that same year. She received her first mayoral proclamation in 2003 on her 90th birthday, making Aug. 13, 2003 the first official “Bessie Crawford Zackery Day.”
Sand Springs Mayor, Jim Spoon, also served on the school board in years past and had many interactions with Zackery.
“I always valued her opinion. (My family was) invited to her house after church a few times, and she always hugged on my kids, and she was the most lovable person… if there were more Bessies in this world, we wouldn’t have the problems we are having today,” he said.
The park has several beautiful gardens filled with various flowers, and Zackery loved to garden. There is a large white gondola-type structure with the name “Zackery Park” and it stands in front of the pond with the water fountain, anchoring RiverWest.
“(Her) flower garden was the neighborhood’s envy,” Edwards said.
Zackery’s niece, Mayme Crawford said, “With this, I feel like Sand Springs has not forgotten her.”
The Sand Springs Parks Department has been working non-stop to dedicate the park in time for Zackery’s birthday, which they accomplished. Spoon also offered a mayor’s proclamation, marking Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 “Bessie Zackery Day” in Sand Springs. It was the second time Sand Springs has dedicated August 13 as “Bessie Crawford Zackery Day.”