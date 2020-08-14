The Sand Springs volleyball team dropped its season-opener to Bixby, 3-0, but rallied back, picking up two wins in the Sandite Invitational Friday, Aug. 14 at Ed Dubie Field House.
Sandite Invitational
Sand Springs 2, Tecumseh 0: The Sandites beat Tecumseh, 25-11 and 25-19, to pick up their first win of the 2020 season. The girls recorded nine aces, 17 kills, and 32 digs.
Payton Robbins hit .421 on the game with eight kills, and Jacelyn Smith ended with three kills, one ace, and one block.
Madison Blaylock ended with 11 digs, defensively, and Tehya Johnson added had 12 assists.
Head coach Derek Jackson was able to play 11 players in the match and was impressed with how his team bounced back after Bixby.
“When we lost to Bixby, we didn’t serve-receive very well, and I feel like (Friday) we were definitely doing much better in that aspect which is leading to better offense and opportunities,” Jackson said.
Sand Springs 2, Sapulpa 1: The Sandites dropped their first game with Sapulpa by only two points but came roaring back, winning the next two games (25-27, 25-101, 15-13).
"Our energy and attitude during the Sapulpa match is where it needs to be every game this year," Jackson said.
Monday, Aug. 11
Bixby 3, Sand Springs 0: Sand Springs started the season with a 3-0 loss to the Bixby Spartans, and the Sandites had trouble serving and receiving.
As a team, the Sandites recorded 22 kills, and Payton Robbins led with eight. Madison Blaylock had 25 digs, and Olivia Dewitt ended with eight digs, and Layla Lenex added six blocks and four kills.