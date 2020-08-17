Charles Page High School’s volleyball team wrapped up the weekend with a 5-2 record in the Sandite Invitational. The Sandites posted a third-place finish, which included wins over Lawton, Sapulpa, Tecumseh, NOAH and Edison along the way.
“I am pleased with the weekend, of course it could have gone better, but plenty of teams would like to have gone 5-2 in a tournament,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “We almost revenged our loss to Biby and fought them down to the last set.”
The Sandites started the season with a 3-0 loss to Bixby, but took the Spartans to three sets in tournament play over the weekend. It was all part of a big learning experience during the first week of the season.
“We learned serve/receive has to be focused on more,” Jackson said. “We learned how important energy and attitude can be on outcomes of games, and staying disciplined on defense.”
The first eight matches also gave the Sandites some areas to work on moving forward.
“We will continue to work on being disciplined and when to be aggressive vs conservative,” Jackson said.
Madison Blaylock and Payton Robbins led the way for the Sandites in the tournament and received all-tournament honors. Robbins is leading the Sandites with 47 kills through the season’s first week, and Jacelyn Smith has 30 kills and 18 aces.
Tehya Johnson has sparked the Sandites’ offense with 78 assists to go along with 10 aces. Layla Lenex and Sophie Singleton have combined for 31 blocks early in the campaign.
Now the Sandites will shift their focus to a match against Broken Arrow before playing in the Holland Hall tournament over the weekend.
“I look forward to the next couple weeks,” Jackson said. “I think we have a chance to do well and better our record.”