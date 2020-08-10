In just a short amount of time, Derek Jackson has put Sand Springs’ volleyball program on the map. An 18-14 season that ended just short of the state tournament last season might have been heartbreaking for some programs, but for the Sandites it was a massive step in the right direction.
“I think last year being our only second winning season in school history allows us this year to feel more confident in ourselves,” said Jackson on the eve of his second season at the helm of the Sandite volleyball program. “It was a good step in the right direction. Going from six to 18 wins shows we can really go places if we work hard and be selfless.”
Those are goals atop the Sandites’ list this season, as it gets going with a home match against Bixby on Tuesday.
But like any other program in the state, it just feels good to actually be playing sports after much of the world was put on hold for several months due to COVID-19.
“It’s good to be practicing and playing,” Jackson said. “This is a game we all love. It’s almost an escape from all the outside craziness.”
And of course, there’s always a question mark with each passing day.
“I think it’s been more mentally distracting than physical,” Jackson said. “Just all the rumors about what the season will look like and how long it will last puts some people on edge and pulls their focus away.”
But the Sandites will be ready to go, so long as the season keeps plugging along. And one of the girls leading the way will be sophomore Payton Robbins.
“She has emerged as an offensive threat this preseason,” said Jackson, who also mentioned some other key impact players for the 2020 season. “Madison Blaylock will lead us defensively with her play and leadership. Layla Lenex and Sophie Singleton put a solid block up front for us. Kasidy Holland and Jacelyn Smith will chip in some kills and blocks for us as well. Charley Fahland and Olivia Dewitt really round out our back row well. Tehya Johnson will be our starting setter to keep us running smooth.”
And there’s little doubt in Jackson’s mind that this season will be unlike any that anyone has faced in the past.
“This year is different in so many ways, not all bad,” Jackson said. “More aware of their health outside of the gym. Checking in on their family more often.”