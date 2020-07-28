The first game isn’t far off and Charles Page High School’s volleyball team is rapidly getting prepared for the 2020 season, which is slated to officially start on Aug. 11. Practices have been going for a while now, and Coach Derek Jackson said things are looking up.
“It feels awesome to be back in the gym, around the team, getting better and having fun,” he said.
The Sandites’ first match of the season is slated to happen in less than 14 days (a home match against Bixby on Aug. 11), and the Sandites are operating with every indication that a season will actually happen.
“There’s always whispers in the background but I think the OSSAA has done a great job of allowing us to continue and not jumping the gun on any decision,” Jackson said. “I think just about everyone is worried about not having a season, but we just stay focused on one day at a time.”
With the season on the horizon, Jackson has several leaders who have taken charge in the early round of practices.
“Our captains this year are Charley Fahland, Kasidy Holland and Madison Blaylock,” Jackson said. “All are bringing good energy and focus to the team.”
The Sandites also have some early successes to lean on. The participated in an eight-team scrimmage event recently and turned in some solid performances.
“It was really good to play other teams, find out what we need to work on early in the season and get rid of some nerves,” said Jackson, whose team competed against Coweta, Mount Saint Mary, Ponca City, Moore, Enid, Bartlesville and Lincoln Christian.
“We just ran a 30-minute clock for each matchup and did a round robin. We were ahead at the end in five out of the seven matches. I don’t put a ton of stock into scores during summer. We also went into the day not worrying about wins and losses, just staying focused on working on what we have practiced this far and try different combinations of players on the court. We were very pleased with how it went and what we got out of it. Aug. 1 we will have another eight-team round robin scrimmage at home.”
And Jackson also mentioned another victory for everyone that was involved.
“I emailed all the coaches that attended and all the fans and players are healthy and going strong,” Jackson said. “It shows if we do things a right way and take our precautions, we can play volleyball this season and be safe.”