TTCU Federal Credit Union announced that it will once again collect school supplies for children in need, and they have chosen Charles Page Family Village.
“Many people have faced hardships or loss of income during these uncertain economic times,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “That will make it harder than ever for some families to afford school supplies. No matter what school looks like in the fall, we want Oklahoma children to have the tools they need to succeed.”
In its 19th year, Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the general community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma. From July 13-Aug. 31, all TTCU branches will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations in partnership with KTUL-Channel 8. Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to eleven community partners.
Supplies and donations collected at the TTCU Sand Springs branch at 202 S. Main St. will go to Charles Page Family Village for distribution to those in need.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with eighteen branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Oklahoma City, Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.2 billion credit union serving more than 135,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.