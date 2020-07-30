TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $2,500 to Sand Springs Public School District this August through the School Pride program.
“At a time when Oklahoma schools and teachers are facing unprecedented challenges, we want to reaffirm our support,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “We’re in awe of the way teachers and school districts have stepped up to educate our children. TTCU has been here for teachers since the Great Depression, and it’s an honor to continue that tradition.”
Over the past thirteen years, TTCU’s School Pride program has distributed over $1 million to Oklahoma schools, and over $32,000 has been donated to Sand Springs Public Schools, thus far.
The School Pride program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with eighteen branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Oklahoma City, Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.2 billion credit union serving more than 135,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services.