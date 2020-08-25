The Northwoods Fine Arts Academy bike club was running so smoothly that principal Laura Hamilton hoped riding club would expand to the other elementary schools in Sand Springs.
However, they faced a big setback after the shed that contained the bikes was destroyed and bikes and equipment were stolen.
“I am heartbroken for the kiddos for this to happen not only once, but twice,” Hamilton said. “This school year is already going to be chaotic for them with the uncertainties of the pandemic, and now we will have to find the funds to purchase an additional, more secure, shed and, a minimum of 15 bikes. This is a program that we would love to expand to other Sand Spring school sites, but setbacks like this make it very difficult.”
The Northwoods bike shed was broken into Thursday, May 23, for the first time, and several bikes were stolen. The remaining bikes and materials were then moved into the school for the summer.
In preparation for students to start school Monday, Aug. 24, the bikes were taken back to the shed just three days before the latest break-in. On Thursday, Aug. 20, the bike shed was completely destroyed and six bikes were stolen.
Bike club kicks-off each year in late September and runs for approximately 20-25 weeks, finishing in early May. Students who complete the program earn a bicycle and helmet. Equipment needed to run club activities — bicycles, helmets, safety vests, curriculum, drill supplies, maps — along with adult-size bicycles, are provided to each participating school. To purchase the equipment, the school must fundraise and ask for donations.
In the fall, students and adult volunteers meet weekly after school to ride bikes and work on cycling skills, life skills, confidence, respect, following rules, and other activities like STEM learning.
The spring semester focuses on off-campus rides and experiences like rides to a fire station, museums, parks, restaurants, or other nearby places of interest.
“Northwoods is the only school outside of Tulsa Public Schools that is fortunate to have this program. This will be our third year to have the program, and the students absolutely love this program and look forward to 5th grade so that they can participate,” Hamilton said.