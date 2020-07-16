“When Jamie Oldaker left The Rogues Five, he was the heartbeat of the band,” said Randy Ess.
Legendary drummer Jamie Oldaker, 68, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. The Oklahoma Hall of Fame drummer had been battling cancer over the last few years and died at his Tulsa home surrounded by family.
Oldaker was from Tulsa, Okla., but one of his first rock and roll bands was based out of Sand Springs, and he became an honorary Sandite back in 1966.
After The Beatles were on the Ed Sullivan Show, rock and roll bands started popping up all over the country, and Sand Springs had their very own, The Rogues Five. IJ Ganem, Phillip Wilson, Bard Coats, Randy Ess, and Oldaker shot to local stardom before college and the responsibilities of life separated the band. In 1966, they had a regional hit record “Too Good For Love” and they were the opening act of several national artists.
When The Rogues Five started in 1964, they had a different drummer, but his grades slipped and he was forced to quit the band. Oldaker was already playing in a band called “The Bachelors” and when the Rogues Five heard him play at a gig in Broken Arrow, they knew they had to have him.
“We were putting out a record and we were 14 years old,” Guitarist Randy Ess said. “I had never heard a drummer like him. I said, ‘we gotta get this guy somehow.’ It was like hearing an adult play the drums.”
Coats said of Oldaker, “He was this 5-foot-4 skinny kid that could play the drums. He was cocky, cute, and played the drums like an adult.”
The Rogues Five now had a new drummer, and Oldaker had barely been in the band when they opened for Paul Revere and the Raiders. A few years later, they were opening for The Doors in Tulsa, and Oldaker and front man Jim Morrison had an interesting moment together.
“When we opened for The Doors, I was talking to Jim Morrison and he had his eyes closed and was tapping a beat on one of Jamie’s cymbals with his finger,” IJ Ganem said. “When Jamie heard this, he walked up and grabbed his cymbal. Morrison opened his eyes and started tapping again. Then, Jamie picked up his cymbal and moved it. Drummers don’t like people touching their drums.”
Not too long after The Rogues Five went their separate ways, Oldaker was in the studio with legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, and he played drums on some of Clapton’s biggest and most popular albums.
“When I heard (Eric Clapton’s version of) ‘I Shot the Sheriff’ I knew (Oldaker) had made it,” Wilson said. “His first album with Clapton – that’s when I knew he had made it.”
In the late 1970s, Oldaker moved on from Clapton and played with acts like Bob Seger, Leon Russell, The Tractors, Frehley’s Comet (KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s solo project), the Bellamy Brothers, the Bee Gees, and Peter Frampton. He joined Clapton again in the 1980s.
In the 1960s and 70s, a lot of music was being recorded in Tulsa or the Tulsa musicians were recording with major acts in major studios. The time and style was called “The Tulsa Sound” and Oldaker is on the Mount Rushmore of the Tulsa Sound.
“He was the Tulsa Sound,” said Morgan Ganem, the honorary sixth member of The Rogues Five. “He is the original Tulsa Sound. Not what’s going on today, but the original Tulsa Sound.”
When he wasn’t behind the drum kit, Oldaker was described as a philanthropist who insisted on giving back to the community no matter what project he was working on.
“He’s one of the main reasons the OKPOP Museum is coming to Tulsa instead of Oklahoma City, and his MOJO Fest was started to help the homeless – the Day Center for the Homeless,” Wilson said.
Morgan Ganem summed it up that Oldaker was the coolest person he had ever met.
“Jamie was the epitome of cool,” he said.
When it came to drumming, the band said Oldaker was known for one thing – his snare drum.
“I could tell it was his snare drum from a mile away,” IJ Ganem said.
Oldaker was also a bit of a prankster. When The Rogues Five were on the road in the late 1960s, they stopped off at a Chinese restaurant. Being from Sand Springs, most of the band had never eaten Chinese food. When the spicy mustard was placed on the table, Oldaker told Coats it was his soup. Coats crumbled up crackers and ate the spicy mustard with a spoon.
“It was like on the cartoons when smoke came out of their ears,” Ess said, laughing.
The Rogues Five talk about Oldaker with fondness and said he wasn’t just a bandmate – he was a brother.
“We had 55 years with Jamie. I was 16 years old back then, and that’s a long time. He was a great human being, and he was a great person to be around,” Coats said.
In 2015, The Rogues Five got back together for a show at Sandite Billiards, and there was a waiting line to get into the venue that was at full capacity. The show was a benefit concert for the Sand Springs Historical and Cultural Museum.
The Rogues Five were five heartbeats that beat in unison, and that heartbeat or rhythm was set by their drummer, Jamie Oldaker.
“He was the heartbeat of the band,” Ess said.