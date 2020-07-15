Northeast
Birch: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Copan: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: July 4. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie prefer minnows and can be found in decent numbers along brush piles. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: July 6. Elevation below normal, water 84 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, spoons and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, main lake, riprap, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 4. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth bass are being caught in good numbers on crankbaits and worms. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp along channels, creek channels, dam, docks, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Blue catfish are being caught in good numbers on the northern end of the lake in the Elk River arm on juglines using cut bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie that prefer minnows are staged around brush piles and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 6. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along flats and points. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms in the main lake and along shallows. Bluegill excellent on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: July 7. Elevation normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Flathead, blue and channel catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and noodling along channels, riprap, river mouth, rocks, shorelines and in coves. White bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, live shad and spoons in the main lake, along riprap, bridges and humps. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 2. Elevation above normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. White bass good on small lures around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 5. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is cycling and the best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: July 6. Water 91 and clear. Bass fair on plastic baits, crankbaits and jerk baits along weed beds, shaded areas and in coves. Flathead catfish good on live bait, worms and cut bait along channels and in coves. Saugeye good trolling cut baits rock points and sandbars. Crappie slow on live bait and jigs around docks and brush piles. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: July 5. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and worms in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow scattered around the lake at 15 ft. around brush structure and river channel. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: July 5. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 20-39 ft. along drop-offs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along flats. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live shad and slabs in the dam and discharge. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, dam and docks. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: July 6. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits, rogues and tube jigs around brush structure, points, standing timber and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels, flats and sandbars. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 6. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: July 6. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits and slabs in the main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on sunfish in the main lake. Crappie good on minnows and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 6. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on live bait in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. Crappie slow to fair on live bait. Catfish good on trotlines. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: July 7. Elevation below normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along channels, dam, discharge and river channel. Noodling has picked up. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: July 4. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on square-billed crankbaits, topwater lures and shaky head worms during early morning hours. White bass good schooling near the dam using a Long John. Crappie good on Milk Monkey jig around brush piles and around docks early morning. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: July 6. Elevation normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait along channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, small lures and worms around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: July 3. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 3. Elevation normal, water 84 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on goldfish, live bait, live shad and shad below the dam, along rocks, shallows and dam. Spotted bass good on bill baits, crickets and small lures around docks, main lake, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures along flats, main lake and sandbars. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 3. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, PowerBait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: July 5. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms along riprap, weed beds and inlet. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 3. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, Power Bait and small lures along creek channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 3. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits along flats, points and rocks. White and spotted bass good on lipless baits and topwater lures along the dam, flats and riprap. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 3. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along channels, main lake and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 3. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, grasshoppers, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, minnows, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and tailwaters. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, small lures and worms along rocks, minnows, shorelines, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: July 4. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: July 3. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lake fishing has been good the past week. Striped bass good on live shad, slabs and topwater lures along flats, main lake and river channel. Striper have been concentrated on the southern portion of the lake. Angers should get out early in the morning for the best bite. Smaller striper have been surface feeding in early mornings and late evenings. The larger striper are being caught mostly in deeper water along ledges. Crappie fair on hair jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are on deeper water brush piles and other structures in 20-30 ft. of water. Minnows are the best bait to use when targeting crappie. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: July 3. Elevation below normal, water 82 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, hotdogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points, standing timber and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: July 6. Elevation below normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and in coves. Walleye and white bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows in the main lake. Channel catfish fair on grasshoppers, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: July 5. Elevation below normal, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and plastic baits trolling at 6-10 ft. in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: July 5. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver and dough bait in the main lake. White bass slow on small lures and tube jigs around points and riprap. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: July 6. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and trolling deep running crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: July 6. Elevation 3/4 ft. above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and spoons along shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County