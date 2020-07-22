Northeast
Birch: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Ft. Gibson: July 13. Elevation above normal, water 84 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake and rocks. White bass good on grubs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake, around points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on goldfish and live shad along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: July 12. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along flats and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs in the main lake. Bluegill good on worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 13. Elevation 1 ft. above normal and rising, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, live shad and punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, flats, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, hair jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 9. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on small lures in the main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 11. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts Area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: July 12. Elevation normal, water 83 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake and around points. Blue catfish good on hotdogs and live shad below the dam. Crappie slow at 15 ft. in the main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: July 13. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, jigs, live shad and plastic baits in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and plastic baits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: July 12. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, flats and standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 12. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs below the dam and main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: July 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on slabs and sunfish in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 13. Elevation 1 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish fair to good on trotlines around the north side. Crappie slow around marina. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: July 11. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Fishing has entered summer heat and slowdown. Bass hitting topwater off points at dawn; shaky head worms and Ned rigs seem to be working. White bass being caught on small swim baits are working best where schooling near the dam. Crappie slow on minnow and jigs around docks at dawn and fair at 36 ft. around brush piles and knolls. Channel catfish good on dough bait. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: July 14. Elevation normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River PublicFishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: July 10. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 10. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around docks and shallows. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, minnows and small lures in coves, main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 10. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: July 13. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, along river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms in coves, inlet and riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, PowerBait and small lures along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 10. Elevation normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures in coves. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on hotdogs and stinkbait in the river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on goldfish and jigs around brush structure, in coves, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: July 9. Elevation normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad and sunfish along creek channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: July 10. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lakefishing has been good the past week. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad and topwater lures along flats, points and shallows. Early mornings have been the best time to catch striper. Surfacing fish have been present near Washita Point. While surface feeding, anglers should use topwater lures to catch striper. Look for birds and fish breaching the surface to get in on the topwater action. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and punch bait along flats, river channel and river mouth. Anglers wanting to catch blue cats should use fresh whole shad or cut shad. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie are holding to brush structure in about 20 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: July 10. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and coves. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Ellsworth: July 12. Elevation below normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait around brush structure, channels and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Ft. Cobb: July 12. Elevation below normal, water 80s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: July 12. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait around brush structure, channels and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Comanche County.