Northeast
Ft. Gibson: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 82 with 1 ft. visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures around shallows and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around docks and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and juglines around the main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 2. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 30. Elevation above normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 1. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing best during low flow or no flow periods. Usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: August 1. Elevation normal, water 88 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastics, and worms around brush structure and main lake. Blue catfish good on shad, juglines, and trotlines around the main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 14 ft. around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait around the main lake. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on crankbaits and live shad around the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels, flats, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 2. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Walleye and sauger fair on crankbaits and jigs around points and river mouth. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: August 2. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 4. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water high 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on live bait around docks. Catfish good on cut bait. Striped bass hybrids good in deep water. Walleye fair to good on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: August 4. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. White bass fair on topwater lures and small grubs around dam and late evening. Bass fair early morning on topwater lures and on worms and bass jigs the rest of the day. Crappie good on jigs vertical jigging off brush piles and slow off docks. Channel catfish good on sponge baits and dough baits on baited holes. Bluegill good using fly-rod poppers and black gnat bugs in the shallows. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: July 31. Elevation 4 3/4 ft. below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 31. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass excellent on jigs, shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam and around creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and topwater lures around coves main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on goldfish, hotdogs, slabs, and worms around river channel, river mouth, and sandbar. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 31. Elevation below normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: August 2. Elevation normal, water 91 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around main lake, points, and river channel. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 31. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, crickets, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 31. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, and spinnerbaits around channels, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 31. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, and spinnerbaits around coves, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, and punch bait below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 31. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, crawfish, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, grubs, hot dogs, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on crickets, goldfish, grubs, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, and around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: August 1. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: July 31. Elevation normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, slabs, and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Fishing has been good the past week, striped bass are biting on topwater lures, slabs, live shad, and Alabama Rigs. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish are being caught on cut bait and whole shad. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are moving into deeper water holding on brush structure in about 30 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: July 31. Elevation below normal, water cloudy and 86 degrees. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, grasshoppers, hotdogs, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.
Southwest
Ellsworth: August 2. Elevation above normal, water high 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait and shad around creek channels, main lake, and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: August 2. Elevation below normal, water 90s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: August 4. Elevation normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html.
Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and punch bait around channels and creek channels. Largemouth bass fair on small lures and spinnerbaits around shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.