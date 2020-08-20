The Sand Springs Alumni Association and the Pilot Club teamed up with Sand Springs Community Services to make sure Sand Springs students received backpacks, school supplies, and school clothes for the upcoming school year.
“Sand Springs Community Services appreciates partnerships with community groups like the Pilot Club and the Sand Springs Alumni Association to ensure that the most vulnerable students are served at this critical time,” said SSCS Director Nathan Woodmansee.
The Pilot Club of Sand Springs raised funds that were matched by the Pilot International Founders Fund for the Sand Springs Community Services “Back-To-School” Program. It is a program that provides new backpacks filled with class specific supplies and $25 new clothing vouchers for over 300 of the most vulnerable children aged Pre-K through 12th grade in Sand Springs. Their partnership contributed $2000 towards the program.
The Charles Page High School National Honor Society helped fill the backpacks while wearing masks and social distancing.
The most vulnerable are verified through school enrollment and free lunch recipient information. The families are specifically referred through the Sand Springs Enrollment Center, Keystone Public School Enrollment, and Anderson Public School Enrollment. The students received their backpacks with school supplies and clothing vouchers last week.
Sand Springs Community Services's core focus as an agency is to partner with area resources to provide Sand Springs residents with assistance and connection for today with hope and empowerment for tomorrow. SSCS is earnestly seeking new partners like Pilot Club to assist with this vital community program that ensures that the most vulnerable are prepared for the first day of school.
Woodmansee said, "These students carry the benefits from their receiving new backpacks and school supplies with them in their daily lives in the classroom and at home. This makes them better students and citizens of Sand Springs."
The Sand Springs Alumni Association provided $1,000 towards the back-to-school program.
“The $1,000 helped go towards backpacks and the clothing vouchers –500 backpacks and 500 vouchers,” Woodmansee said.