Sand Springs has only allowed two runs in the first two games of the season, and senior pitcher Aliyah Taff made a statement Tuesday night, recording 15 strikeouts in an eight-run win.
The Charles Page High School fast-pitch softball team beat Ponca City, 9-1, Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Sandite Sports Complex, and Taff was deadly from the mound. She threw six innings with four hits, one earned run, 15 strikeouts and two walks. Nataley Crawford threw the final inning with one strike out, no hits, and no walks.
Jaden Jordan and Avery Tanner both recorded three RBIs each to lead the team, and Jordan hit the first home run of the season.
With a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, Sand Springs scored four runs thanks to an RBI double from Raegan Rector and Jordan’s two-run home run that scored Rector. Brooklyn Harper ended the inning with an RBI single, scoring Drew Hawkins. Tanner got Sand Springs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning with a two-RBI double.
After an RBI single from Taff in the fourth inning, Sand Springs scored two more in the bottom of the sixth on RBIs from Jordan and Tanner.
Jordan, Taff, Hilton and Tanner all recorded multiple hits, and Jordan was 2-3 with two runs scored, one walk, and three RBIs.
Sand Springs (2-0) tallied 12 hits to Ponca City’s four, and the Sandites left eight runners on base.
CPHS 9, Ponca City 1
Ponca 000 100 0 – 1 4 4
CPHS 024 102 x – 9 12 1