STILLWATER – The Sand Springs fastpitch softball team bounced back after their first loss of the season from the day before, winning two games at the OSU Festival.
Sand Springs (11-1) beat Ft. Gibson, 11-3, and Stillwater, 12-2, Friday, Aug. 21 at Stillwater.
Sand Springs 11, Ft. Gibson 3: Pitcher Nataley Crawford picked up her fourth win of the season, throwing five innings with four hits, three unearned runs, five strikeouts, two walks, and one homerun.
The Sandites picked up six runs in the bottom of the first inning, putting the game out of reach from the start. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Lady Tigers put three runs on the board in the top of the third, but Sand Springs scored three more in the bottom of the inning.
Senior Madison Lee was an impressive 4-4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored, but Raegan Rector ended with four RBIs on a 2-4 showing at bat. Avery Tanner and Drew Hawkins were both 2-3 with a combined three RBIs.
Tanner started the game with an RBI triple that scored Lee, and Rector grounded out to score Tanner for an early lead. Rector then hit a two-RBI double that scored Lee and Tanner in the third inning, and Rector added her last RBI in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Sand Springs 12, Stillwater 2: It was a slow and steady game, and the Sandites scattered 14 hits over six innings for a 12-2 win over the Lady Pioneers in their first game of the OSU Fest Friday, Aug. 21.
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (7-1) threw six innings with six hits, no earned runs, four strikeouts, and one walk. She also went 2-3 at the plate with one run scored.
Seniors Drew Hawkins and Madison Lee ended with three RBIs each, and both were 3-3 at the plate. Lee also crossed the plate four times, and Nataley Crawford added two runs scored. Taff was the only other player to end the game with multiple RBIs.
The Sandites scored three runs in the second, third, and sixth innings, and they had an 8-0 lead before Stillwater could put points on the board.