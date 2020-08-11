TAHLEQUAH -- It took a few innings for the Sandites to get started, and they got better throughout the game.
The Charles Page High School fast-pitch softball team (1-0) started the 2020 season with a 10-1 win over Tahlequah Monday, Aug. 10 on the road, and a lot of young players got in on the action.
"I thought we played well," said head coach Shelli Brown. "Our first travel game, riding on the bus, and getting off the bus and going through pre-game is always different than warming up and playing at home. With the heat (Monday) I thought they adjusted and played well."
Junior pitcher Aliyah Taff (1-0) got the win on the mound, throwing six innings with seven strikeouts, two walks, and one earned run, and she gave up only two hits. Sophomore Nataley Crawford pitched the final inning, recording one strike out.
"Aliyah threw well... We played solid defense and turned some double plays. We hit and bunted well. It's early in the season so I thought we did some things well and we will continue to build on that win," Brown said.
After two scoreless innings, Sand Springs got on the board, scoring a single run in the third and fourth innings for the 2-0 lead. In the top of the third, junior Reagan Rector hit a fielder’s choice to short, scoring Crawford from third. In the fourth, junior Brooklyn Harper hit an RBI-double to score senior Makenzie Burks.
With a 2-0 lead in the fifth, Sand Springs scored three more runs, pulling away even further.
Sophomore Jaeden Jordan hit an RBI double to score Madison Lee and Taff doubled on a line drive to short, scoring Rector for the 4-0 advantage. Senior Drew Hawkins then hit a double to short that scored Jordan.
Tahlequah finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Sand Springs had already scored another in the top of the inning on a ground-out from Hilton that scored Crawford.
Crawford led from the plate going 3-4 with two runs scored, but Hilton and Harper combined for five RBIs -- Hilton led with three. Lee, Taff, Hawkins, Harper and Crawford all recorded multiple hits in the game.
The Sandites saved the best for last, scoring four runs in the final inning.
Harper and Lee hit RBI singles, and Hilton hit a triple to center field, scoring Lee and Lauren Hammock for the 10-1 win.
Sand Springs ended with 15 hits, leaving eight runners stranded on base. The Tahlequah Tigers managed two hits, and they left five on base. Tiger pitcher Mikah Vann got the loss, throwing five innings with eight hits, five earned runs, two strike outs and one walk. Betty Danner and Mia Allen were the only two to record hits for the home team.
CPHS 10, Tahlequah 1
CPHS 001 131 4 – 10 15 2
Quah 000 001 0 – 1 2 1