Sand Springs is on a roll.
The Charles Page High School varsity fast-pitch softball team has outscored its opponents, 31-4, in three games, and they allowed more than one run for the first time this season in a 12-2 win over the Bartlesville Bruins Thursday, Aug. 13 on the road.
The Sandites scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning after leading 3-2 after three.Sand Springs took a 2-1 lead early in the game, but the fourth inning blew the game wide open for the Sandites.
With a 3-2 lead in the fourth, Olivia Alexander hit an RBI single to second, scoring Drew Hawkins, and Crawford brought in two more runs with an RBI triple to centerfield, scoring Avery Tanner and Brooklyn Harper. Leading 6-2, Madison Lee hit a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher, scoring Nataley Crawford. Kelsi Hilton then knocked in a run on a groundout to short, and Jaeden Jordan hit an RBI double to score Raegan Rector for the 9-2 Sandite advantage.
Crawford (1-0) got her first start on the mound and she got the win, throwing six and two-thirds innings with seven hits, two runs, five strikeouts and one walk. Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff picked up the first two wins of the season on the mound.
Tanner was an impressive 3-4 at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored, and Alexander was 3-4 with four RBIs.
Sand Springs (3-0) scored three more in the top of the seventh inning starting with a Tanner's RBI double to centerfield, scoring Jordan. Alexander then hit a single that scored two runs to end the scoring.
Bartlesville managed seven hits, but Sand Springs doubled that total with 14. The Sandites also left five runners on base.