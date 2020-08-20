CLAREMORE – It took only four innings, but the Sandites recorded a blowout victory over Lincoln Christian.
The Sand Springs fast-pitch softball team beat Lincoln Christian, 11-1, Thursday, Aug. 20 in the Rogers State University Festival.
Sophomore pitcher Nataley Crawford (3-0) got the start on the mound for the Sandites, picking up her third win of the season. She threw three innings with four hits, one earned run, four strikeouts, and one walk. Raegan Rector pitched the last inning, recording two strikeouts.
Sand Springs (9-0) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for the game. Passed balls, errors, walks, and big hits helped the Sandites to a 6-0 lead, and the girls batted through the line up in the first.
Madison Lee scored on an error by the Lincoln Christian catcher, and Aliyah Taff hit a two-RBI double to score Rector and Jaden Jordan. Taff scored on a wild pitch, and Crawford hit a two-RBI single that scored Drew Hawkins and Lauren Hammock for the 6-0 advantage.
The second inning started off just as impressive as the first.
Rector started with a double to left field, and Taff followed it with an RBI-triple. Hawkins then reached base on an error, scoring Taff, and Sand Springs took an early 8-0 lead.
Lincoln Christian got on the board in the top of the third by stealing home, but it was all would score in the inning and the game.
In the bottom of the third, Avery Tanner laid down a bunt, scoring Lee, and Tanner then crossed the plate on a passed ball to lead, 10-1. In the fourth, Lee hit an RBI single, bringing Hammock home for the final score of the game.