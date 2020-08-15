Sand Springs needed an extra inning and an international tie-breaker to beat Silo, 5-4, in The Broken Arrow Tournament Friday, Aug. 14 at the Sandite Sports Complex.
This year, the Broken Arrow tournament was played at several different locations, including Sand Springs.
Tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, Nataley Crawford was placed on second base for the tie-breaker, and Jaden Jordan hit an RBI ground to centerfield to score Crawford, ending the tie, 4-3. Aliyah Taff then singled to right field, scoring Raegan Rector for the 5-3 Sandite lead.
Silo managed a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Jordan was the only Sandite to record multiple hits, going 2-4 at the plate with three RBIs, and her second home run of the season, and Taff added the other RBI for the team.
Taff (3-0) got the win on the mound, throwing seven innings with seven hits, three earned runs, three strike outs, and no walks. Christina Clark picked up the loss for Silo.
With Rector on first base in the first inning, Jordan crushed a homer to centerfield, giving Sand Springs a 2-0 lead. Silo then turned the tables, taking a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth with three runs, but Madison Lee tied the game after an error allowed her to cross the plate.
In the top of the seventh, Drew Hawkins hit a triple to left field but the Sandites couldn’t bring her home.
Sand Springs 3, Mustang 2: In a low-scoring game, the Sandites managed a 3-2 win over Mustang in their second game of the Broken Arrow tournament.
Sand Springs (5-0) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first after trailing 1-0 in the top of the inning.
Trailing 1-0 after a Mustang homerun, Sand Springs answered back on a sacrifice bunt that scored Lee, who was hit by a pitch. Rector scored on a passed ball, and Avery Tanner hit an RBI single to first to score Jordan from third for the 3-1 Sandite advantage.
Tanner was 2-2 at the plate with one RBI and one walk. Kelsi Hilton and Tanner were the only Sandites to record RBIs with one each.
Crawford (2-0) got the start on the mound and went the distance, throwing six innings with three hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts, one walk, and one homer.
Defensively, Lee, Jordan and Tanner combined for a 6-4-3 double-play, and the Sandites left seven runners on base.