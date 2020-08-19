SAPULPA – Sand Springs recorded 24 hits in a big win over Sapulpa in the HWY 97 Rivalry, and Jaden Jordan was a perfect 5-5 from the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs.
The Sandites (8-0) found themselves in a strange place after the first inning, trailing by two runs. However, Sand Springs scored 14 runs in the final three innings for the 15-2 win over the Sapulpa Lady Chieftains Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Sapulpa High School Softball Complex.
"(We) struggled at first but finally started hitting," said head coach Shelli Brown. "Not a lot of bunting, but we couldn't get that part of the game going so I'm glad the batting came around."
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (6-0) threw all seven innings with five hits, two runs, 10 strikeouts, and two walks. Sapulpa’s Hailey Dye got the loss on the mound.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, Sand Springs' Olivia Alexander hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Drew Hawkins from third base to cut the lead in half, 2-1.
Sand Springs then scored five runs in the top of the fifth, starting with a double from Taff that scored Raegan Rector and Jordan. Kelsi Hilton then singled on a ground ball to shortstop to score Taff, and Hilton scored on a Chieftain error for the 5-2 Sand Springs lead. Madison Lee ended the scoring in the inning after hitting an RBI double, giving Sand Springs a 6-2 advantage.
Sapulpa gave up three more runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI triple from Jordan, an RBI double from Taff, and an RBI groundout from Hilton.
The Sandites saved their best for last.
Leading 9-2 in the final inning, Sand Springs scored six runs, and Hilton’s three-run home run ended the game better than how it started.
In the game, Rector was 4-4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Taff was 4-5 with three RBIs. Hilton ended with an impressive five RBIs and hit the first home run of her high school career.