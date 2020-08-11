OWASSO -- When Addison Hughes threw the first pitch of the game, it was the start of a new era for Sand Springs.
The Sand Springs softball program’s junior high team played for the first time ever, beating Jenks 4-0 Monday, Aug. 10 in a junior high festival in Owasso.
Hughes (1-0) threw a one-hitter, pitching five innings with six strikeouts and three walks. She did not allow a single run in the game.
Hughes put in work from both sides of the plate.
In the bottom of the first, Hughes hit a two-RBI single to right field, scoring Ashlyn Clark and Mikena Stephens, and Brianna Fowler hit an RBI groundout, scoring Kaylei Rake for the 3-0 Sandite lead.
With runners at second and third, in the bottom of the second, Stephens hit an RBI single to score the final run of the game.
Sand Springs 3, Bartlesville 2: The second game was halted due to lightning, but Sand Springs held a 3-2 lead at the time, picking up the one-run win.
Rake (1-0) got the start on the mound and recorded her first win of the season.
Bartlesville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Sand Springs came roaring back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Rake singled to score Clark, and Hughes hit an RBI single to score Rake, tying the game at 2-2. Hughes then scored on a pickoff attempt for the 3-2 Sandite advantage.
Hughes then took over on the mound in the second inning, recording two strikeouts and giving up a single.
The game was then called due to lightning.